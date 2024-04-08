Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 2,954 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,269,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,484,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.43. 1,167,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,367,383. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $203.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

