Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Trims Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV owned approximately 0.14% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MIY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,435. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

