Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) is Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 2.0% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 53,909 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 120,586 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,334,000 after acquiring an additional 711,820 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WBD opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.