Washington University Invests $35.89 Million in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Washington University acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,866,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,886,000. Universal Technical Institute accounts for 17.7% of Washington University’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Washington University owned about 8.41% of Universal Technical Institute at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 309,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE UTI traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.11. 92,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.95 million, a PE ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

