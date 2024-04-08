Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WM. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

WM stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

