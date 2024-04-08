Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens raised their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $444.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.79 and a 52 week high of $444.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.11.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

