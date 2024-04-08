Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Wayfair from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.21.

W opened at $63.21 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $220,810.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $88,434.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,912,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $220,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,664 shares of company stock worth $4,548,627 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

