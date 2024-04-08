Wells Fargo & Company Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $47.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sell rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.95.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. GHE LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in eBay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

