Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Nomura cut Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.52.

LYFT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,431,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,550,176. Lyft has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,771 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,116,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $481,429,000 after acquiring an additional 659,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,660,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,619,470 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $59,229,000 after acquiring an additional 300,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lyft by 29.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,616,086 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,124 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

