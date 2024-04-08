Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $98.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.00.

NYSE:LW opened at $79.78 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $383,220,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $93,553,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 406.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,033 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after acquiring an additional 711,075 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 538,988 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

