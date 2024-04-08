Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $4.25

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.25 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of RKLB opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 30.54% and a negative net margin of 74.64%. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,274 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,410 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

