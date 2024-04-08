WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

PEP opened at $169.14 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.55. The company has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.83.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

