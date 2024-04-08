Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 216,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

