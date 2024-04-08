Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $100.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.10% from the company’s current price.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,293,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,529. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

