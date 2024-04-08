Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Barclays

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $160.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.29. Westlake has a 12-month low of $103.28 and a 12-month high of $160.94.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,225 in the last three months. 74.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

