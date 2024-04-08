White Wing Wealth Management Buys Shares of 104,472 Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 104,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.2% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. White Wing Wealth Management owned 0.32% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 109,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Jentner Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,003 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 504,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

DFAR stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,614. The stock has a market cap of $710.86 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

