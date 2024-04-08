White Wing Wealth Management Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 4.8% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. White Wing Wealth Management owned about 0.37% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.97. 203,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,920. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

