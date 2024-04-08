White Wing Wealth Management Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 4.8% of White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

DFSD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.97. 203,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,920. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.19.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

