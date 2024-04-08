White Wing Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

White Wing Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 57,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after acquiring an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,046,000 after acquiring an additional 688,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after acquiring an additional 179,178 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,708,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.31. 1,246,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,818. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $63.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

