Wolff Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wolff Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $188.82. 288,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,233. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

