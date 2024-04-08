Wolff Financial Management LLC Purchases 4,682 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 7.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.82. The stock had a trading volume of 282,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,688. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.77 and its 200 day moving average is $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

