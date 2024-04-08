Wolff Financial Management LLC Purchases 565 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Lancaster Colony makes up about 1.2% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LANC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

LANC traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.50. 28,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.33 and a 200 day moving average of $179.28. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $485.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $232,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

