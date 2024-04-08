Wolff Financial Management LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wolff Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,595,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,956,230. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

