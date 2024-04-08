Wolff Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wolff Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,118,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.69. 406,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

