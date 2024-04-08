Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $10.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

