Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $10.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolverine World Wide
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $17.85.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
Further Reading
