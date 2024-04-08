WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 331,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 125,825 shares.The stock last traded at $46.93 and had previously closed at $45.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

WPP Price Performance

WPP Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of WPP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in WPP by 187.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in WPP by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 166.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 54.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

