WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

WW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WW International from $8.00 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.14.

WW International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. WW International has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $131.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.77.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $205.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Analysts predict that WW International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WW International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WW International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

