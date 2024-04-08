XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.27

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 373488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

XPeng Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in XPeng by 137.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 132,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in XPeng by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

See Also

