XPO (NYSE:XPO) Sets New 12-Month High at $130.50

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.50 and last traded at $129.80, with a volume of 155616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

