ZClassic Market Cap Reaches $632,220.46 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $632,220.46 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00068656 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00039656 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017118 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

