ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises about 1.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $21,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $15.83. 1,528,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,702,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

