11,495 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $100.85. 801,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,232,821. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

