14,686 Shares in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Acquired by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 316.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

NYSE SBS traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 565,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.