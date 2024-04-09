1,743 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Acquired by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 113,633 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOX traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $132.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.03. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $134.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

