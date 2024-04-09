18,914 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.02. 143,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,108. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.67.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

