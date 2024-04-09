25,790 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,701,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,150,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after purchasing an additional 925,367 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $74.58. 1,107,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,818. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2337 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

