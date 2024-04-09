2,755 Shares in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Purchased by Keener Financial Planning LLC

Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:DDM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.06. 122,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $87.67.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile
The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.
