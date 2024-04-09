3,454 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Purchased by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 66,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,676,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,569,000 after acquiring an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $67.38. 62,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,118. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

