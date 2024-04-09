3,574 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $187.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

