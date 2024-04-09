3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $37,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

NYSE:MMM opened at $91.94 on Tuesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.40. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

