4,024 Shares in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Purchased by Keener Financial Planning LLC

Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,902,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,268,000 after purchasing an additional 111,426 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,711,000 after buying an additional 495,795 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after buying an additional 156,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 667,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,515,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,290,000.

BKAG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.22 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1479 dividend. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

