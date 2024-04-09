4,397 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,641,000. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 594,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 256,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,945,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,194,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,720,000 after buying an additional 155,548 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,322,691. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

