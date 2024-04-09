45,000 Shares in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Acquired by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 202,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,479,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,466. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $555.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.29. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Taysha Gene Therapies Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

