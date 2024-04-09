5,700 Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bentley Systems by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

BSY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 309,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $55.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.67 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

