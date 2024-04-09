63,745 Shares in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Purchased by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,415,000. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 42.50% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,533,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BILZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,335. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.79. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $101.16.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

