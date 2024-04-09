7,430 Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Acquired by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 171,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,853,000 after purchasing an additional 95,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,600,000 after buying an additional 221,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded down $5.81 on Tuesday, hitting $91.32. 736,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,291. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $106.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,043.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,115. 2.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

