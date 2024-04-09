7,437 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Acquired by Keener Financial Planning LLC

Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,275,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,362. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

