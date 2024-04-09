7,600 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Acquired by Graphene Investments SAS

Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,810,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock traded down $9.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.50. The stock had a trading volume of 307,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.98 and its 200 day moving average is $381.28. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

