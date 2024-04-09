8,275 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPU. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.55. 12,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,266. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

