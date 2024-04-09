8,686 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Bought by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RZV. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5,690.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 535.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.44. 3,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,134. The company has a market capitalization of $270.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $83.15 and a 52-week high of $109.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.21.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

